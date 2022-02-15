Eye On Detroit - Bead Museum

Fat Tuesday is on March 1 this year, and it’s time to celebrate. Get your pączki plans in order with a visit to one of these metro Detroit spots. This Rochester bakery has a special deal for Pączki Day — pączki are $2.25 each, or you can get a baker’s dozen for $27. Currently taking orders, The Home Bakery offers pączki flavors such as blueberry-lemon, coconut cream, cassata, lime curd, kronutczki, and strawberry. Orders can be picked up on Feb. 28 or March 1, or if you live in one of the 60 cities The Home Bakery services, you can pay to have your pączki delivered. The Home Bakery, 300 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-4830; thehomebakery.com.
