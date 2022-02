Congressman Tom Reed, who voted in favor of the bill, said the reforms proposed by the Post Master General will go a long way in stabilizing the Post Office, “Making sure they’re pre-funding requirements with their retirement obligations is taken care of. Making sure that through Medicare and a transition policy for their retiree benefits exposure are taking care of in a way that allow them to manage the Post Office’s liabilities and future liabilities in a way that allows the Post Office a ten-year window, essentially, to get their fiscal house in order.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO