Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

fremonttribune.com

US News and World Report

Record Hong Kong COVID Infections Strain Hospitals, China Pledges Support

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak. Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong accelerates release of COVID-19 hospital patients

Hong Kong has a zero-COVID-19 policy, with stringent coronavirus rules to try to ensure that no trace of COVID-19 gets into its borders and any sign of it is squashed. These rules included keeping COVID-19 patients in the hospital for sometimes weeks to ensure they wouldn’t spread the virus into the community. This approach kept some people with no symptoms hospitalized for over a month.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Hong Kong hospitals hit 90% capacity as COVID cases surge

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy. To ease the strain on the...
WORLD
lakecountystar.com

Hong Kong ramps up COVID-19 testing amid outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader on Friday vowed to maintain its “zero” COVID-19 policy as it plans to ramp up virus testing, amid record daily infections. Carrie Lam said during a news conference that the city would raise its testing quota to 200,000 daily, and eventually aim for 300,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong 'overwhelmed' as Covid-19 infections hit record

HONG KONG (Feb 14): The latest wave of Covid-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with COVID fight

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding COVID-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday, adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now. Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Omicron wave prompts Hong Kong to halt hospitalizing all virus cases

HONG KONG — The Hong Kong government said Sunday that it would begin prioritizing hospital isolation space for children, older people and other serious cases as a wave of coronavirus infections has swamped health care resources in the city. Hong Kong had previously required that all COVID patients receive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wjtn.com

Hong Kong under pressure as record COVID outbreak stretches hospitals to limit

(HONG KONG) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong officials to “take all necessary steps” to contain the city’s worst coronavirus outbreak to date. Hong Kong -- which went for months without any daily cases last year -- reported a record 4,285 daily cases on Wednesday, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasguardian.com

Fifth COVID wave has filled Hong Kong hospitals: city official

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the latest wave of COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed the city, which is struggling to cope. Health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections on February 14, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases. China has said it will provide the city with testing, treatment and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government was extending help to the city. Hong Kong’s leader has said a surge of coronavirus cases is overwhelming the city’s emergency resources but defended strict measures that have been imposed. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
International Business Times

Hong Kong Reports 1,347 COVID Cases As Healthcare System Overwhelmed

Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the previous day's record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the city's overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in coronavirus cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy, comes a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Battlefield mode': Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Omicron wave

Huddled under blankets and thermal shields, dozens of elderly patients shivered on gurneys outside a hospital serving one of Hong Kong's poorest communities -- a grim tableau for the city as its health system buckles under an Omicron-fuelled coronavirus wave. "We call this the fever zone," a nurse in full-body protective gear told AFP, declining to be named. "Don't get too close." Hong Kong is in the throes of its worst coronavirus outbreak, and record new daily infections have pushed hospitals in the finance hub to the breaking point. On Monday, Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po district started setting up isolation tents outside its facilities -- initially limiting one Covid patient per tent.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The announcement late Sunday came ahead of another surge in cases. The city reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday, with that number expected to double the next day with more than 4,500 preliminary positives identified.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Ireland seeing record numbers of patients at emergency departments

A record-breaking number of people attended Irish emergency departments last week, according to HSE data.It comes as officials warned of serious pressure on the health system as it faces a winter surge, with “extraordinarily high” level of attendance at emergency units.At a briefing on Thursday, HSE chiefs said the surge could see some elective surgeries cancelled.HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said: “We hope this peak is a temporary and short-lived thing.“This is a not a flu-driven surge, this is just sick people coming to our emergency departments.”Ms O’Connor said 27,904 patients attended emergency departments last week, with 6,909 admitted.The...
WORLD
Law.com

Hong Kong: The Great Departure

According to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce, 42% of expatriates in Hong Kong are considering leaving Hong Kong. That compares to 26% of the companies surveyed saying they are considering relocating. This great exodus has been talked about to death. So I raised these statistics with some...
ECONOMY

