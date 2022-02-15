Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

A record-breaking number of people attended Irish emergency departments last week, according to HSE data.It comes as officials warned of serious pressure on the health system as it faces a winter surge, with “extraordinarily high” level of attendance at emergency units.At a briefing on Thursday, HSE chiefs said the surge could see some elective surgeries cancelled.HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said: “We hope this peak is a temporary and short-lived thing.“This is a not a flu-driven surge, this is just sick people coming to our emergency departments.”Ms O’Connor said 27,904 patients attended emergency departments last week, with 6,909 admitted.The...
Comments / 0