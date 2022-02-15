ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl has 101.1 million TV viewers, up from 2021

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2halBx_0eFAMcgk00

NEW YORK (AP) - The Nielsen company estimates that 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl on NBC and Telemundo.

That's an increase over last year's game won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which had 92 million television viewers.

Another close finish capped a thrilling playoff season for the NFL, which had several games decided in the last minute. Nielsen said that another 11.2 million people streamed the game on their devices, giving a total viewership of 112.3 million people.

The increase defies television trends lately, where most programs are down from year to year because streaming provides extra choices and lets people control when they watch.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#Nbc#Telemundo#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos legend makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos are viewed as a logical suitor for Aaron Rodgers should the star quarterback decide he wants to play somewhere other than Green Bay next season, and one Broncos legend seems convinced his former team is going to land the NFL MVP. In a recent interview with FanDuel’s...
NFL
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the best we’ve ever seen. As expected, it garnered massive ratings. The NFL went all-in on this year’s show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar put on a show for the ages.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
KATC News

KATC News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy