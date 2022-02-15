ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New England Patriots dynasty to get the Apple TV+ docuseries treatment

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are teaming with NFL Films on the 10-part The Dynasty, focusing on New England's six Super Bowl victories with head coach Bill Belichick and QB...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Weigh In On Potential For Tom Brady Returning To NFL

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said “never say never.” So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady. That includes two of his closest football friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Both players can lay claim to being among the small group of Brady’s favorite pass catchers, so both have opinions that carry a little bit more weight than most regarding the potential for a football-playing future for Brady. Both players think it’s possible that Brady plays again. But each guy has a different take. “The...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
E! News

See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. From hitting the field to now hitting the beach. Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Brian Grazer
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady delivers jab at Bucs while lauding Rams: ‘You’ve got to go for it’

TAMPA ― As Tom Brady watched the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl 56, it was no surprise why the team that eliminated the Bucs from the playoffs won the Lombardi Trophy. The biggest move was the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, adding him to a talented team that included Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. But what put the Rams over the top, according to Brady, was the addition of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and edge rusher Von Miller.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Lovie Smith Over Brian Flores: Could This Be End Of Jack Easterby?

Put on your conspiracy theory thinking caps on and join us for the newest ride down What If Boulevard. Recently, the Houston Texans announced they’d whittled their coaching search down to three candidates: former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, former never-coached-in-the-NCAA-or-NFL guy Josh McCown, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. As this was happening, Flores filed a landmark lawsuit against the NFL, specifically naming the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Dolphins. The suit mentioned the Texans as well with regard to one-and-done head coach David Culley.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Buccaneers Might Trade For QB Jimmy Garoppolo This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the surprise riders on the NFL quarterback carousel this offseason. Tom Brady surprisingly announced his retirement shortly after the team was eliminated from the postseason by the eventually Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Without Brady under center, the team’s game plan for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#American Football#Hbo#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: If Pats don’t get Bill O’Brien, what’s the plan?

The New England Patriots still have yet to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Shortly after McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job, the Patriots brought back Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. It isn't clear yet whether Judge, who was fired after two seasons as the New York Giants' head coach, will be the one calling plays in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals His Hope For Rob Gronkowski’s Future

Tom Brady doesn’t sound like someone who wants Rob Gronkowski to retire. Brady spoke on his SiriusXM podcast and thinks that Gronkowski can still play for the foreseeable future. “I don’t know. I certainly hope (he plays). I mean, I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started...
NFL
HOLAUSA

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady gave each other the sweetest, sustainable Valentine’s Day gifts

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated Valentine’s Day by gifting each other the sweetest sustainable presents- trees. The couple shared adorable selfies on Instagram along with the gift of tree planting by The Nature Conservancy’s campaign to plant a billion trees across the planet. “Happy Valentine’s day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo” the model wrote in the caption.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
US Magazine

Shailene Woodley Splits From Fiance Aaron Rodgers After Whirlwind Engagement

Closing their chapter. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split following their whirlwind engagement. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the twosome are over, with one source noting that they “haven’t been spending any time together” in recent weeks. “Shailene has been super busy with work,”...
NFL
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New evidence emerges pointing to Tom Brady coming back

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement shocked the NFL world. However, there was a constant air of uncertainty surrounding the whole process, as if Brady himself really didn’t want to be doing it. First, the news of Brady’s retirement leaked early, Then, after the former Buccaneers star announced he was calling it quits for real, rumors began to swirl around his future, some put forth by his own former teammates. Brady himself left the possibility open that he could return to the NFL, and recent evidence emerged suggesting that Brady will come out of retirement, via NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.
NFL
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy