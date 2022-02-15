New England Patriots dynasty to get the Apple TV+ docuseries treatment

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement shocked the NFL world. However, there was a constant air of uncertainty surrounding the whole process, as if Brady himself really didn’t want to be doing it. First, the news of Brady’s retirement leaked early, Then, after the former Buccaneers star announced he was calling it quits for real, rumors began to swirl around his future, some put forth by his own former teammates. Brady himself left the possibility open that he could return to the NFL, and recent evidence emerged suggesting that Brady will come out of retirement, via NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.
Comments / 0