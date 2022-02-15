ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Georgia football offers elite 2023 Texas WR

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New Georgia football wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon did not waste much time before offering four-star wide receiver recruit Jaquaize Pettaway. McClendon offered Pettaway about a week after accepting his new job with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jaquaize Pettaway plays high school football and runs track for Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas. Pettaway is a member of the class of 2023. He is ranked as the No. 41 prospect in his class, the No. 8 receiver and the No. 7 recruit in Texas.

The elite recruit has scholarship offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Arizona State and more.

Former Georgia Bulldogs interim head coach Bryan McClendon is expected to be a force on the recruiting trail. Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

On film, Pettaway shows game-breaking speed. The Langham Creek star is a deep threat, but he can also pick up explosive gains with long runs after the catch. He returns kickoffs and punts and plays some defensive back.

The four-star wide receiver recruit announced his offer from McClendon and Georgia via his Twitter account:

Pettaway has some very impressive highlights, per Hudl. He uses his speed to gain separation from defenders with ease:

