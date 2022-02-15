ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall confirmed as hosts of the 94th Academy Awards

 2 days ago
On March 27, Sykes, Schumer and Hall will become the Oscar ceremony's first all-female co-hosts and...

The Independent

Amy Schumer jokes she ‘better go watch some movies’ after being announced as Oscars host

Amy Schumer has joked that she “better go watch some movies” after being announced as one of the hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards.The comedian will emcee the 94thOscars ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The news was confirmed on ABC’s Good Morning America today (15 February)It’s been 35 years since three hosts have taken the stage for one ceremony, and the first time in history that an all-female group will do the honours together. Schumer joked: “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
CELEBRITIES
Goldie
Chevy Chase
Amy Schumer
Regina Hall
Goldie Hawn
Paul Hogan
Wanda Sykes
The Hollywood Reporter

Taraji P. Henson Joins Corey Hawkins, H.E.R. in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical

Taraji P. Henson has joined Corey Hawkins and H.E.R. in The Color Purple, Warner Bros.’ film adaptation of the musical. Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind the Beyonce-fronted Black Is King, is directing the fresh take on the Broadway musical, which was an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based.More from The Hollywood ReporterChristopher Lloyd Had Serious Reservations About Eric Stoltz's 'Back to the Future' FiringJennifer Lopez, Steph Curry and H.E.R. Join Michelle Obama's When We All Vote as Co-ChairsRita Moreno, Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler Tell Their Side...
MOVIES
foxwilmington.com

Fans Want Tiffany Haddish or The Rock to Host the Oscars

The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards were announced this morning, but it’s still anyone’s guess as to who will host the show. The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018 with Jimmy Kimmel. A recent online poll of fans has comedian Tiffany Haddish as the top choice, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tina Fey and Amy Pohler, Queen Latifa, and Paul Rudd following behind. The sixth most popular choice was “no host!” The awards show is on March 27, so time is running out.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo Join David Harbour in ‘Violent Night’ (Exclusive)

John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Hassell and Alexis Louder have joined David Harbour in Universal’s Christmas action movie Violent Night. David Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Guy Danella are producing the feature via their Universal-based 87North Banner, with the moviemakers hoping to replicate the success of their previous effort, the Bob Odenkirk sleeper action hit Nobody.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Spawn' Led John Leguizamo to Create 'PhenomX'Ben Foster in 'The Survivor': Film Review | TIFF 2021Sean Hayes and Wanda Sykes in Netflix's 'Q-Force': TV Review Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow) is directing the project, which was written by scribes Patrick Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Boulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)

Javier Bardem, the revered Spanish actor, will be the 2022 recipient of the Boulder International Film Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. In 2021, Bardem played Desi Arnaz opposite Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a performance for which he has been nominated for the best actor Oscar; a key supporting role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is nominated for the best picture Oscar; and the lead in Fernando León de Aranoa’s The Good Boss, which was Spain’s submission for the best international feature Oscar and made the shortlist of 15...
MOVIES
#Academy Awards#Sykes Schumer
E! News

The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna ruins a good story and robs viewers of their time

Inventing Anna misunderstands what made the grifter at its center a viral sensation: "For all the promise in its ripped-from-the-headlines premise, Inventing Anna is a shabby letdown," says Shirley Li, adding that "Garner’s Anna is rendered largely inert. With her actions told in retrospect, through the accounts of Vivian’s sources, she is reduced from a character to a collection of anecdotes. On the page, these eyebrow-raising stories—Anna threw dinners attended by Macaulay Culkin and Martin Shkreli! She got a rich friend to spend thousands on her for a trip to the Venice Biennale!—made for a punchy magazine piece. On-screen, drawn out over the course of nine hour-long episodes, her crimes come off as tiresome. And though Garner is a capable actor who nails the real-life Anna’s Muppet-with-a-mouth-full-of-marbles accent, her performance can’t stop Anna’s exploits from seeming boring. Scamming the wealthy means, in Inventing Anna, a whole lot of exchanging business cards and schmoozing for selfies. Such scenes do not make for thrilling material. Then again, maybe the real Anna Delvey’s misdeeds weren’t as ready-made for televised adaptation as perhaps Rhimes and her team thought."
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'Screen Queens Rising': Halle Berry Reveals Why She's Heartbroken 20 Years After Oscar Win (Exclusive)

ABC News's Soul of a Nation is giving Black actresses their flowers in a powerful new special titled, Screen Queens Rising. The special explores how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and undervalued group in Hollywood, have recently begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. The special features interviews with familiar faces that have dominated our screens, including Halle Berry, Tessa Thompson, Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall.
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chris Rock Were Asked to Host Oscar Ceremony Together, But Declined

Chris Rock, Steve Martin and Martin Short were invited to host the Oscars this year, none of them could commit due to scheduling issues. Now, we’re stuck with watching a near-four-hour ceremony that will be emceed by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — three comedian actresses who could use the gig to boost their stock within the industry.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Veneno star Isabel Torres dies at 52

Torres died Friday of lung cancer two years after announcing her diagnosis. The transgender actress was one of the three actresses to play transgender icon La Veneno on the HBO Max Spanish series Veneno. In an Instagram video last November, Torres said doctors told her she had two months to live.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, Inventing Anna subject and socialite scammer, will be the focus of a docuseries from Bunim/Murray

The untitled docuseries from the producers of Surviving R. Kelly will explore the next chapter in the convicted scammer's life after prison. According to Deadline, the limited series "will not look back at her crazy life or crimes, but begin where Inventing Anna ends. It will follow the fast-moving events as her future changes day-to-day. While her final destination is uncertain, the series aims to give audiences an insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mary J. Blige To Perform At NAACP Image Awards; Kristen Stewart Named Honorary Chair At Indie Spirits; Kate Winslet To Intro Helen Mirren SAG Honor – Awards Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige, fresh off her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, will hit the stage to perform at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards, which airs live Saturday, February 26 on BET. Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony, which will honor the year’s best across the fields of film, TV, music and publishing. Winners will be announced in four virtual ceremonies running daily Monday-Friday on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel, leading into the marquee televised show. Presenters on the BET telecast will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Analyzing Chevy's David Chase-directed Sopranos ad starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler

The involvement of Sopranos creator Chase, original Sopranos director of photography Phil Abraham and the actors who played Meadow and A.J. Soprano in the surprise Super Bowl ad for the All-Electric Chevy Silverado "may not exactly place the Chevy Silverado commercial into official Sopranos canon, but it’s as close to a sequel to the iconic HBO gangster drama as we may ever get," says Alan Sepinwall, co-author of the book The Sopranos Sessions. Sepinwall adds: "Chase is never going to come right out and say whether Tony lived or died in the famous final scene of The Sopranos (though he came awfully close in The Sopranos Sessions). But if you subscribe to the theory that the guy in the Members Only jacket burst out of the men’s room at Holsten’s ice cream parlor to pump a few bullets into Tony, then there is entirely a chance that AJ (seated at the booth with Tony and Carmela) and/or Meadow (opening the door into the restaurant right as the scene cut to black) were collateral damage of this hit. But this Chevrolet-funded coda posits that both are alive, well, and happy to see each other."
ENTERTAINMENT
