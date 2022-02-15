ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl ratings bounce back with 112.3 million viewers

The Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI attracted 101.1 million...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Rams#Television#Telemundo#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nbc#Cbs
