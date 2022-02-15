ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hulu renews How I Met Your Father for a supersized Season 2

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hilary Duff-led sequel to How I Met Your Mother has been picked up for a 20-episode second season less than a month after its premiere, up from Season 1's 10 episodes. The 20-episode order...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Click here to read the full article. Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month. In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Euphoria'...
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in January on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

New year, new you? It's a fine motto if you're into that sort of thing, but we'll do you one better: New year, new shows and movies. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming platforms have already churned out plenty of exciting new January releases to keep us entertained as we slog through the winter.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Himym#Cbs#Himyf
ComicBook

Neil Patrick Harris Has One Request Before Appearing in How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father fans probably aren't going to be seeing Neil Patrick Harris on the show anytime soon. In a conversation with Hilary Duff in his Wondercade newsletter, the actor talks about how Barney's act probably wouldn't fly today. The actress agreed and speculated about how the new characters riff on these established ones from the previous show. How I Met Your Mother still enjoys a lot of popularity on streaming. But, the concerns voiced by Harris here do pop up from time to time on social media. Luckily for everyone involved, the actor was aware and thinking about it from the moment this revival was announced. It remains to be seen if there will be any more crossover from the How I Met Your Mother side of things. Check out what Harris had to say down below.
TV & VIDEOS
97.5 NOW FM

The Best Adult Animated Series On Netflix

There was once a time when cartoons were geared exclusively towards children, but thankfully, those days are long gone. The animation genre has exploded over the past two decades, expanding into the realm of adult comedy and drama. As it turns out, Netflix has a lot to offer when it comes to adult cartoons, from ground-breaking anime series to laugh-out-loud comedies backed by A-list voice talent.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

How I Met Your Father spoilers: Don’t expect Barney Stinson cameo

So far, we know that How I Met Your Father has worked in at least references to the original show. Also, we’ve seen an updated version of Ted, Marshall, and Lily’s apartment! We get the sense that the Hulu series wants to honor the original, though at the same time, not necessarily just hit the same notes over and over again. They need to establish the world and some of its characters on their own; from there, they can figure out if there are some suitable cameos down the road.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘How I Met Your Father’

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one! Spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Renewed, ‘Barry’ Return Date, ‘Halo’ Renewed, ‘SEAL Team’ Movie Ordered, ‘Promised Land’ Pulled, ‘The Good Doctor’ Return Date, More ‘1883’ Ordered, New ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series Ordered, and More!

Hulu has renewed How I Met Your Father for a second season. The new season will consist of 20 episodes, doubling the first season order. In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy