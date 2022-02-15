Hulu renews How I Met Your Father for a supersized Season 2

How I Met Your Father fans probably aren't going to be seeing Neil Patrick Harris on the show anytime soon. In a conversation with Hilary Duff in his Wondercade newsletter, the actor talks about how Barney's act probably wouldn't fly today. The actress agreed and speculated about how the new characters riff on these established ones from the previous show. How I Met Your Mother still enjoys a lot of popularity on streaming. But, the concerns voiced by Harris here do pop up from time to time on social media. Luckily for everyone involved, the actor was aware and thinking about it from the moment this revival was announced. It remains to be seen if there will be any more crossover from the How I Met Your Mother side of things. Check out what Harris had to say down below.

