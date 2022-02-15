ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, Inventing Anna subject and socialite scammer, will be the focus of a docuseries from Bunim/Murray

 2 days ago

The untitled docuseries from the producers of Surviving R. Kelly will explore the next chapter in the convicted...

The Independent

Julia Garner responds to Anna Sorokin’s decision not to watch Inventing Anna

Julia Garner has said she respects Anna Sorokin’s decision not to watch Inventing Anna.The Ozark star is playing convicted con-artist Sorokin – who went by the fake surname Delvey – in a new Netflix series.The show tells the true story of how Sorokin scammed friends and businesses out of enormous sums of money by pretending to be a wealthy German heiress.Between 2013 and 2017, Sorokin cemented herself within the New York art scene, racking up huge debts at expensive hotels without ever putting down a credit card.She was convicted in 2019 of multiple crimes, including grand larceny, and released...
Elle

What Happened to Anna Delvey, the Subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna?

Inventing Anna, from showrunner and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, chronicles the breathtakingly strange story of fake heiress Anna Delvey. Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, scammed her way into elite New York circles by posing as a wealthy German heiress with plans to open up a Soho House-esque club for artists. As detailed in a 2018 New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler, Sorokin's house of cards crumbled after she failed to pay her bill at the boutique hotel 11 Howard. She subsequently racked up thousands of dollars in other unpaid bills and bank loans, and cashed a number of bad checks, which finally let to her arrest in October of 2017.
SheKnows

Who Is Anna Delvey? The True Story of the Real-Life Scammer Behind Netflix’s Inventing Anna

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Many people dream about the NYC socialite lifestyle: the riches, glamour, A-list parties — but infamous faux heiress Anna Delvey took it a bit overboard on her quest for the high life. Chances are you’ve been anxiously waiting for Netflix’s new original series Inventing Anna — created by queen of juicy TV Shonda Rhimes starring Ozark’s Julia Garner — to hit our screens on Feb 11th. But did you know the TV series is based on an even crazier real-life story of glamour and scamming?
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna ruins a good story and robs viewers of their time

Inventing Anna misunderstands what made the grifter at its center a viral sensation: "For all the promise in its ripped-from-the-headlines premise, Inventing Anna is a shabby letdown," says Shirley Li, adding that "Garner’s Anna is rendered largely inert. With her actions told in retrospect, through the accounts of Vivian’s sources, she is reduced from a character to a collection of anecdotes. On the page, these eyebrow-raising stories—Anna threw dinners attended by Macaulay Culkin and Martin Shkreli! She got a rich friend to spend thousands on her for a trip to the Venice Biennale!—made for a punchy magazine piece. On-screen, drawn out over the course of nine hour-long episodes, her crimes come off as tiresome. And though Garner is a capable actor who nails the real-life Anna’s Muppet-with-a-mouth-full-of-marbles accent, her performance can’t stop Anna’s exploits from seeming boring. Scamming the wealthy means, in Inventing Anna, a whole lot of exchanging business cards and schmoozing for selfies. Such scenes do not make for thrilling material. Then again, maybe the real Anna Delvey’s misdeeds weren’t as ready-made for televised adaptation as perhaps Rhimes and her team thought."
tvinsider.com

Who’s the Real Anna Delvey?: The Backstory of ‘Inventing Anna’

Netflix calls her the “Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene—and stole their money as well.” But the question of who Anna Delvey really is has fascinated the American public ever since Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” went viral in 2018.
In Style

Anna Delvey Says She Probably Won't Be Watching Inventing Anna

The latest entry into Shondaland will be dropping fans into a world of scams, luxury, and a very strange accent courtesy of Anna Delvey (real last name Sorokin), whose story will be chronicled in Netflix's Inventing Anna. While critics are already scratching their heads over Julia Garner's accent, Sorokin wrote an essay published on Insider saying that she's not looking forward to the series and would rather turn focus to the conditions she's living in now that she's in jail.
okcheartandsoul.com

Netflix paid Anna Delvey a lot of money for Inventing Anna

Netflix’s Inventing Anna, a Shonda Rhimes-backed dramatization of the story of infamous New York con artist Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey finally came out recently, but along with the project’s debut comes the return of a strange wrinkle in the Inventing Anna saga. Several years ago, when Netflix was still developing the project and getting ready to pay Sorokin a substantial amount of money for the rights to her story, New York stepped in with the so-called “Son Of Sam Law,” which prevents convicted criminals from profiting off of their crimes by writing a book or becoming the subject of a Netflix show.
POPSUGAR

5 Anna Delvey Documentaries and Podcasts to Check Out Before "Inventing Anna"

The upcoming Netflix true-crime drama "Inventing Anna" is among the most highly anticipated releases of 2022. Created and produced by television powerhouse Shonda Rhimes, the miniseries stars Julia Garner as the titular Anna Delvey, a sham socialite heiress who, by employing her beguiling persona, duped everyone from her friends to banks out of a quarter of a million dollars. Based on Jessica Pressler's "New York Magazine" story, "Inventing Anna" is a dramatized recounting of Anna Sorokin's (her real name) intricate schemes filled with greed, glitz, and glamor. But has our lead con artist ever received the onscreen documentary treatment prior to the Netflix show?
Boston Globe

‘Inventing Anna’ review: The SoHo scammer, explained at length

Shonda Rhimes turns an absorbing real-life story into a Netflix drama, at nine hours and change. The article that made serial scammer Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, famous, published in New York magazine in May 2018, succeeded because of what it didn’t have. Despite the extensive reporting done by...
Roger Ebert

Inventing Anna

You and me and almost everyone we know inhaled the New York Magazine article about Anna Delvey back in spring 2018. With equal fervor we gobbled down the news of the criminal trial of Anna Sorokin, a con artist who changed her name and shattered the end-to-end social encryption of New York City’s most elite circles. In this era of plentiful documentaries about scammers, we cheered at news of adaptations of Sorokin’s life: a series at HBO, written by Lena Dunham, and one at Netflix, helmed by Shonda Rhimes.
shondaland.com

The 'Inventing Anna' Cast on What it Was Like Being in Anna Delvey's Orbit

In Inventing Anna, we see how Anna Delvey created a world largely based on lies, deception, and fraud, all in the hopes of infiltrating and then ascending to the top of the New York City elite. While Anna navigated the NYC scene, she also collected a group of loyal friends who both benefitted and suffered consequences for their close proximity to Anna. In this video, we take a look at the women in Anna’s inner circle and talk to the actors who play them in the series. Alexis Floyd (Neff), Laverne Cox (Kacy), and Katie Lowes (Rachel) break down how these women became Anna’s friends, all in the interest of Anna using them as her gateway into the world of the rich and powerful. Julia Garner (Anna Delvey herself) and the series' creator, Shonda Rhimes, further put Anna's orbit into context.
Elle

How Inventing Anna Attempts to Expand on the Viral Anna Delvey Story

Less than a month after the 2018 publication of Jessica Pressler’s viral New York Magazine article about fake heiress Anna Delvey, we learned that Shonda Rhimes had nabbed the rights to the story to produce a new series for Netflix. Anticipation for the show has been feverish ever since, and after a lengthy pandemic delay, Inventing Anna is finally dropping on February 11.
Vogue

Anna Delvey And Her Celine-Filled Wardrobe Are Getting Their Own Docuseries

The latest indication that crime really does pay? Faux German heiress Anna Delvey is getting her own docuseries, courtesy of Surviving R Kelly’s Bunim/Murray Productions. If you’re just catching up on the Netflix drama Inventing Anna, Delvey, whose real name is Sorokin, got out of prison at the beginning of 2021 after scamming Manhattan’s elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. She is now being held in detention in America for overstaying her visa, with her deportation back to Germany seeming increasingly likely.
Vogue

How Inventing Anna’s Costume Designers Meticulously Recreated Anna Delvey’s Scammer Chic Wardrobe

In the second episode of Shonda Rhimes’s new Netflix series, Inventing Anna – which follows the rise and fall of Anna Delvey, New York’s most infamous scammer – Anna (portrayed by Julia Garner) spontaneously travels to Ibiza to board a friend’s yacht for a few days. She arrives on the ginormous boat wearing a fitted red Alexander McQueen dress with a flouncy hemline. The look is finished off with a silk scarf tied around her head like a babushka, gigantic sunglasses, and a Dior tote with her name embroidered onto it. The extremely glamorous outfit shows what you can buy with fraudulently-acquired cash – provided you can swindle enough New Yorkers, of course.
