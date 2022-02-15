ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Licking allowed with Taste TV

By KAY STELLPFLUG Columnist
Wiscnews.com
 2 days ago

A lickable TV screen is something even I wouldn’t have thought of, and I think I’m fairly imaginative, even outrageously so at times. Why any scientist would decide to spend time, money, and his knowledge base developing a screen that emits flavors is beyond me. I suppose the answer, like most...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press-Tribune

FIND: A Taste

Food trucks often prove a convenient and affordable way to try new kinds of food; make your next stop at A Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine. You will get to support a local Black-owned business and enjoy some truly spectacular food. Parked off of Fairview in Boise, Taste of Nigeria...
BOISE, ID
East Hampton Star

Baking a Taste of History

Between Billy Bertha's baking experience, Clint Bennett's dedication to clamming, and Kimberly Esperian's business acuity, Bennett Shellfish in Montauk has made a name for itself, in part thanks to one of its delicacies: clam pie. It is a sacred recipe that the late Albert Trages entrusted to Ms. Esperian. Folks...
MONTAUK, NY
Jambar

The Jambar Column: Losing your taste, smell and common sense

The first week of this semester was a very special time for me. It was truly a different experience than any other welcome back I have had in my years at college, and one that I will never forget. Namely, because I didn’t even return to school until the second week, because I had COVID-19.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lick#Television#The Taste#Fish#Stellpflug#Reuters#Japanese#Mcdonald#Covid#Jeopardy
Wiscnews.com

LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Love in the form of purrs, nibbles, and pecks

In honor of Valentine’s Day and Feb. 20, National Love Your Pet Day, I devote this column to exploring the various ways our pets show their love to each other and to us. My daughter’s family took in a two-week-old orphaned kitten born on New Year’s Day. Jack Frost needed to be bottle-fed every two hours at first, but soon could drink and eat on his own. Jack, who soon will leave my daughter’s house for his forever home, shows his affection by purring.
PETS
hunker.com

Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This New Frozen Dessert

Following new desserts like the mini red velvet cakes and returning favorites such as the raspberry crumble cookies, Costco has added yet another sweet treat to its shelves. Specifically, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer has launched tiramisu gelato in its freezer section. We're already drooling. "Rich and creamy...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Can't Believe This Walmart Sheet Cake Reveal

Even though you may only be going to the grocery store for a couple of staple items, the presence and aroma of a bakery within the store might just pique your interest and have you buying a dessert. A box of cookies, fresh pie, or chocolate cake could make its way to your dining room table, and for no special occasion. In life, there are both impulsive and planned cake purchases, and Walmart is geared up for both.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
myrecipes.com

How to Turn Boxed Cake Mix into Breakfast

If there is one thing I can always get behind, it is cake for breakfast. Whether it is a muffin or a coffee cake, give me a sweet treat with a tender crumb masquerading as a defensible morning meal and I am all in. The only problem with these wake-and-bake beauties is that, frosting aside, they are the same amount of work as a regular cake and tend to be best the day they are made. Without frosting keeping the cake moist and sealing in that tenderness, these sweet breads tend to get a bit dried out faster than other cakes. Plus, who wants to be sifting flour before your caffeine kicks in?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Courier-Times

Chew This! Secret Recipe Butterscotch Pie

My Great Grandma Flora shared her pie recipes and secrets with my Grandma Barbra, who then taught them all to me. Over the years, I have been working on my pie-making skills but still feel my skills are not up to par with that of either of my Grandmas’. Some of my favorite pies to make are sugar cream pie, chocolate pie, lemon pie, brownie pie and this butterscotch pie, which actually started out as my “Banana Butterscotch Pie”. I remember my Grandma Barbra loving butterscotch, so I would make this pie for her regularly. I also would take this pie to my friends, the Fowlers, at Glen Oaks, who would love it and talk about how rich it was. Yes, this pie is pretty rich, so you may want to cut and serve these pieces in the smaller fashion.
NEW CASTLE, IN
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Drooling Over Bobby Flay's Chocolate Chip Cookies

February means many things to many different people. Super Bowl parties and Valentine's Day activities fill up the calendar during this winter month. But, for Bobby Flay, February is all about "sweetness," and the celebrity chef has taken to Instagram to share a beloved recipe for chocolate chip cookies to fit with the theme — and it's simply left his Instagram fans drooling. On his website, he shares that the recipe is his "go-to" for these classic cookies and says there is no better way to tell your Valentine how much you love them than by making these baked goods — yes, they are apparently that good.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cans of Skyline Chili Accidentally Filled with Cream of Chicken Soup

If you were one of the 100% of Cincinnatians making Skyline dip ahead of the Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl game on Sunday, you may have been slightly confused when you popped your can of chili from the grocery store and saw what looked like Velveeta cheese instead of the usual liquid meat mixture.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after calling Goodwill out for selling a mirror for $150

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her local Goodwill was selling a mirror for $150.In a video posted to TikTok on February 12, Nesreen, who goes by the username @anotherhijabiontiktok, saw a gold mirror that she really liked at a Goodwill store. Although she was ready to purchase it, once she saw how much it cost, she put the item back down. @anotherhijabiontiktok We hyped goodwill too much #goodwillfinds #thrifting #thrifttok ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey “I don’t know who gave Goodwill the audacity, but I saw this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy