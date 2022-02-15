ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge backs Lee Enterprises rejection of hedge fund nominees

 2 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lee Enterprises effort to repel a hostile takeover got a boost this week when a judge ruled the newspaper...

Panhandle Post

Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 16,000 student borrowers would receive millions in loan repayments, after the department found that four private for-profit institutions made misleading claims about their job placement rates. “The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows...
COLLEGES
Panhandle Post

Nebraska lawmakers consider dropping social security tax

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Landlords finding ways to evict after getting rental aid

KANSAS CITY (AP) —A day before she was due to be evicted in November from her Atlanta home, Shanelle King heard that she had been awarded about $15,000 in rental assistance. She could breathe again. But then the 43-year-old hairdresser got a letter last month from her landlord saying...
ECONOMY
Panhandle Post

Over 10M homes enrolled in federal broadband program

WASHINGTON — On Monday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced more than 10 million households have enrolled in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, the nation’s largest broadband affordability program. Thanks to funding support in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, millions of families who previously could not get online or struggled to pay for this modern-day necessity are now connected. Low-income households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
TECHNOLOGY
Panhandle Post

Tell Us The Good! Western Nebraska

Do you know of a good story of a person, business or organization working to make the Barton County area better or a little brighter? Maybe an unsung hero?. Share your stories to the "Tell Us The Good! Western Nebraska" Facebook page. You can also email your ideas to [email...
POLITICS
Panhandle Post

Tax cut coming for those who inherit property in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Those who inherit property in Nebraska would pay less in taxes under a bill given final approval Friday by the State Legislature. Legislative Bill 310, introduced by State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, would increase what is exempt from state inheritance taxes and reduce the rates paid by more distant relatives and nonrelatives.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

2nd federal court blocks vaccine mandate for federal workers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined, for now, to allow the Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled 2-1 Wednesday to maintain a block on the mandate that a Texas-based federal judge had issued on Jan. 21. The administration had asked the New Orleans court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

