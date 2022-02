GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools could soon go mask-optional. GCS administration will recommend the Board of Education vote to move to mask-optional for students and staff inside school buildings beginning March 7, as long as there is no mandatory mask requirement in Guilford County. This is according to an agenda for a GCS work session scheduled for Feb. 24.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO