The booming crypto assets market could pose a serious threat to financial stability if regulators fail to take action, a global watchdog has said. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which monitors financial authorities in 24 countries, is concerned that the scale and structural vulnerabilities of crypto markets – as well as increasing interconnectedness with traditional financial systems – have the potential to cause significant disturbance to the global economy.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO