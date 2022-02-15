Loraine James Takes Electronic Music’s Temperature With New Alias Whatever the Weather

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ICYTWAT is a lover of low-frequencies. A majority of the songs on the Chicago rapper and producer’s recently released Siddhi album stay deep inside the zone of bass where everything sounds cavernous, mildewy, and narcotic. “Tank Music” is no exception to this rule. The bass barrels through speakers like the titular vehicle, leaving nothing but burst eardrums and noise complaints in its wake. The lyrics are drill at its most elemental–women treat him well, his friends and enemies lie, and money rules everything around him. It’s pretty basic stuff, but he does it with a singular panache. From the chorus (“Niggas be broke and ain’t telling it”) onwards, he goes off on those he considers less fortunate than he is, refusing to take the gas off the brakes. The people he denigrates aren’t just poor, they give off a “peasant scent.” It’s deeply questionable, endlessly quotable, and very listenable.

MUSIC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO