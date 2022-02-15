ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Loraine James Takes Electronic Music’s Temperature With New Alias Whatever the Weather

Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A meteorologist given to metaphor might listen to Loraine James’ short instrumental sketch “2°C (Intermittent Rain)” and say that the air over the city was streaked with leaden synthesizers, inclement reverb, and the steady pitter-pat of dissolving cymbal taps. An empath might listen to the track and realize that no matter...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
vinylmeplease.com

The Best New Songs: Whatever The Weather, Saba, Tkay Maidza and More

Our Best New Songs series is here to give you context on what we’re spinning each week in VMP’s On Rotation playlist — curated by VMP staff, no algorithm needed. Listen and read along below to find out why these artists should be on your radar. Whatever...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Finger Pies (Maral At The Controls Dub Mix)”

Between her thrilling 2020 album Push and the noise-drenched “On Your Way” (a collaboration with Panda Bear from last year), Maral has made her obsession with dub’s endless drift impossible to ignore. The genre’s cascading echoes and circular, yet lyrical drum grooves are fertile ground for the Los Angeles-based producer’s plunderphonic approach. She slices samples—particularly of Iranian vocal tracks—to within an inch of their lives and sends them careening across moonscapes of beautiful industrial noise. These unwieldy layers of sound are suspended in magnetic levitation, bound in frictionless harmony as they slide in and out of focus.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kinsella
Person
Jessy Lanza
Person
Chino Moreno
djmag.com

New London mini-festival, Sounds of African Electronic Music, announced for March

A new mini-festival dedicated to African electronic music will launch in London next month. Presented by Drums Radio - the UK’s only 24/7 online platform dedicated to Afrohouse and the broader sounds of African Electronic Music - Sounds of African Electronic Music will take over Brixton's Prince of Wales (POW) on 26th March.
WORLD
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘Open The Window’ And Let This Week’s New Music Take You To ‘Different Places’ | ICYMI Monday

Matoma x SUPER-Hi – ‘Take Me To The Sunshine (feat. BullySongs)’. Inspirational Norwegian DJ and producer Matoma has released his first single of 2022: ‘Take Me To The Sunshine’ with SUPER-Hi and vocalist BullySongs. The song is perfect for those who are living in the midst of winter with a bouncy, dance-driven feeling that only comes with the summer months. Collaborators SUPER-Hi add their productive flair and BullySongs’s vocals pull the whole track together.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Doss Shares New Song “Jumpin’”: Listen

Doss, the New York songwriter and producer, has shared a new single. “Jumpin’” is her first new song of 2022. Listen to it below. “‘Jumpin’’ is about letting go, getting lost, and the out-of-sequence memories of wobbling lights and vibrating floors going by like a slow-motion montage,” said Doss. “It’s going wherever the night takes you and being up for anything.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Vince Staples and Mustard Share New Song “Magic”: Listen

Vince Staples and Mustard have shared their new collaborative track “Magic.” It’s produced by Lewis Hughes, Mustard, Nick “Unknown Nick” Audino, and My Best Friend Jacob. Kenny Beats also contributed to the song as a recording engineer. Listen to “Magic” below. According to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Club Music#Temperature#Idm#Weather#Cubist#Deftones#Midwestern#American Football
MusicRadar.com

Sally Shapiro: "There’s too much focus on production and not enough on songwriting within electronic music these days"

After disbanding in 2016, Swedish italo-disco/synthpop duo Sally Shapiro returns with a fourth album. Danny Turner discusses synths, pseudonyms and the making of Sad Cities. Inluenced by Swedish pop and Italo disco artists such as Valerie Dore, Lili & Susie and Katy Gray, work colleagues Sally Shapiro and Johan Agebjörn joined forces to release their heralded debut album Disco Romance in 2006.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Fred Again.. and India Jordan Share New Song “Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)”: Listen

British producers Fred Again.. and India Jordan have released the new song “Admit It (U Don’t Want 2).” Listen below. In a statement about the single, Jordan explained:. The track started as a couple of stems from some old loops I had that I sent to Fred, last year—then I eventually went over to his a couple of times in December and we made the track together, accompanied by some lovely walks down the River Thames and lots of cups o’ tea. It was great to work with him, had lots of fun!
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Soundtrack [313]

The elliptical orbit of the earth around the sun, the poetic swirl of the Messier 94 spiral galaxy, and the elegant curve of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird—these are the images beamed into the megacosm by Soundtrack [313], the 1996 debut album from Neil Ollivierra, aka the Detroit Escalator Company. It is a record that gleams with ambient intent, melodic classicism, and clean lines, bridging the gap between Detroit techno and vintage Tangerine Dream.
DETROIT, MI
Pitchfork

Listen to ICYTWAT’s “Tank Music”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ICYTWAT is a lover of low-frequencies. A majority of the songs on the Chicago rapper and producer’s recently released Siddhi album stay deep inside the zone of bass where everything sounds cavernous, mildewy, and narcotic. “Tank Music” is no exception to this rule. The bass barrels through speakers like the titular vehicle, leaving nothing but burst eardrums and noise complaints in its wake. The lyrics are drill at its most elemental–women treat him well, his friends and enemies lie, and money rules everything around him. It’s pretty basic stuff, but he does it with a singular panache. From the chorus (“Niggas be broke and ain’t telling it”) onwards, he goes off on those he considers less fortunate than he is, refusing to take the gas off the brakes. The people he denigrates aren’t just poor, they give off a “peasant scent.” It’s deeply questionable, endlessly quotable, and very listenable.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
Pitchfork

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Officially Release Debut Tape: Listen

Earlier this month, a purported leak of Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s 1993 debut tape, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling, surfaced online. In line with its longstanding policy on the record, Constellation Records declined to comment on the tape’s veracity. Now, the band’s Efrim Manuel Menuck has spoken—and released the album on streaming services (with the exception of Spotify). Check it out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Troye Sivan Links With Jay Som for New Song “Trouble”: Listen

Troye Sivan has shared the new song “Trouble,” featuring Jay Som and produced by Styalz Fuego. It was recorded for Three Months, an upcoming coming-of-age film directed by Jared Frieder and starring Sivan, Ellen Burstyn, Viveik Kalra, and Brianne Tju. Check out the collaborative song below. Three Months...
MUSIC
Complex

Premiere: Watch Mi’kmaq Rapper Wolf Castle “Get Lit” in New Music Video

The Maritimes’ most promising young MC peered down from high atop his tower. But he hadn’t always known such heights. Before Mi’kmaq rapper and producer of the Pabineau First Nation (near New Brunswick) Wolf Castle starred in his new video “Get Lit,” set, ahem, in a castle, he grappled with far more humble origins. Even without seeing the clip—in which the swiftly ascending artist born Tristan Grant dons a regal robe and bops with stately backup dancers in a medieval palace—the song’s themes about classism immediately hit home. Chalk much of that up to its lofty string sample. Wolf Castle tells Complex Canada he wanted to start off his forthcoming album, Da Vinci’s Inquest, with “a cinematic feeling, and orchestral strings seemed like the perfect fit. I flipped the sample and threw it on some 808s to tell a story about rebellion and finding freedom.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Turnstile Share New Video for “Underwater Boi”: Watch

Turnstile have shared a new music video for their Glow On song “Underwater Boi.” The animated clip was directed and edited by the band’s own drummer Daniel Fang and was captured in Second Life, the MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) that introduced a realistic virtual world back in 2003. Check the video out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jack White Shares Video for New Song “Fear of the Dawn”: Watch

Jack White has two new albums arriving this year. The first is Fear of the Dawn, which is out April 8. Following the previously shared rollout single “Taking Me Back,” he’s shared the title track from the album. “Fear of the Dawn” arrives with a new video that White directed himself. Watch it below.
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Lineup of electronic music at Purple Buffalo

Charleston’s underground music haven, The Purple Buffalo, has teamed with local producer Moe Beans to host Baked Beats Feb. 18 featuring a lineup of local and regional artists for an evening of experimental bass music at 8 p.m. Local producer DJ Moldybrain will join the ranks with a handful...
CHARLESTON, SC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy