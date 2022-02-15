ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Tyson taking first steps to ease employee mask mandates

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08G7sr_0eFAKGg800

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a February 15 memo sent to employees, Springdale-based Tyson Foods is taking the initial steps of dropping its mask mandate for all employees.

The memo cited lower rates of COVID-19 infections and serious illnesses among employees in recent weeks, and stated that “at some facilities, team members who are fully vaccinated can choose to remove their masks at work. Team members who are fully vaccinated can only remove masks when the change is announced for your location.”

Tyson earnings beat Wall Street expectations

The memo encouraged all Tyson employees to receive booster shots, and noted that mask removal is “conditioned on local and other applicable laws and USDA regulations, which require the continued use of masks at certain facilities.”

Employees that wish to continue wearing masks at work are welcome to do so, and the company will continue to provide them.

The memo also stated that Tyson will “continue to closely monitor the situation, including watching for new variants,” and noted that it would revisit policies if needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Springdale, AR
Coronavirus
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Business
Springdale, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Department Of Agriculture#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas non-profits help close funding gap for black-led organizations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by the non-profit Bridgespan Group shows recently created black-led organizations are less likely to receive funding than their white peers. The study shows the funding gap between these groups is around $20 million. Lance Reed is the President of the Black Action Collective. He just signed a lease […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale City Council considers solar power for schools

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council gave initial approval Monday to sell $10.2 million in bonds to finance a solar project for Springdale Public Schools. Springdale schools, Ozarks Electric and Today’s Power are joining in this project. Wyman Morgan, the Springdale Administrative & Financial Services Director, said the project is profitable through the […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy