In a game that the Carolina Hurricanes should have come out on top of, they manage to only take the one point from this one as this worrying turn in the team’s direction has come on since the all-star break. This isn’t to say that they’ve been playing poorly, they’ve not lost a game by more than one goal in a game since they got hammered in New Jersey 7-4. They’ve been edged out of games.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO