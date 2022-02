The city of Lakeway will hold a town hall meeting Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Lakeway City Hall, located at 1102 Lohmans Crossing Road, Lakeway. The meeting is one out of four the city plans to hold in 2022 and will focus on building and development in the city, including information on the city development process, building permits and ongoing developments within the city. The event is designed to give residents and businesses an opportunity to learn about what is happening in their city, ask city staff questions and provide feedback, according to a press release from the city.

