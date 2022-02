I was in Nashville over the weekend. I went to the Grand Ole Opry to see Lauren Alaina be inducted as the newest member. Little did anyone know, including Lauren, that Dolly Parton would appear on the screen to give her a warm welcome and a congratulations. After that the surprises kept coming. Trisha Yearwood presented Lauren with the honor then brought out Garth Brooks to play guitar while the two of them sang Walkaway Joe. It was a magical night. Watch the livestream below.

