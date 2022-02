Newswise — New York, NY (February 14, 2022) – A new study has revealed detailed information on the various ways patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) become disabled, analyzing both the role of relapses on long-term outcomes and the role of worsening that occurs independent of any relapse activity. The study, led by researchers from The Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and collaborators at Novartis and the University of Oxford and published February 1 in Brain, also shows the benefit of treatment on longer-term outcomes.

