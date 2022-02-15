Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has said an “onslaught” of Covid-19 infections has dealt a heavy blow and overwhelmed capacity to deal with the virus as daily cases surge to record highs. Daily infections have multiplied by a factor of 13 over the past two weeks, from...
Hong Kong has a zero-COVID-19 policy, with stringent coronavirus rules to try to ensure that no trace of COVID-19 gets into its borders and any sign of it is squashed. These rules included keeping COVID-19 patients in the hospital for sometimes weeks to ensure they wouldn’t spread the virus into the community. This approach kept some people with no symptoms hospitalized for over a month.
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy. To ease the strain on the...
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak. Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia...
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader on Friday vowed to maintain its “zero” COVID-19 policy as it plans to ramp up virus testing, amid record daily infections. Carrie Lam said during a news conference that the city would raise its testing quota to 200,000 daily, and eventually aim for 300,000.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Hong Kong hospitals are treating patients outside as a record surge in coronavirus cases pushes facilities beyond capacity and throws the city’s COVID Zero strategy into disarray.
HONG KONG (Feb 14): The latest wave of Covid-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in...
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the city’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in coronavirus cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic...
HONG KONG — Hong Kong plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The announcement late Sunday came ahead of another surge in cases. The city reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday, with that number expected to double the next day with more than 4,500 preliminary positives identified.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the latest wave of COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed the city, which is struggling to cope. Health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections on February 14, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases. China has said it will provide the city with testing, treatment and...
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding COVID-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday, adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now. Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places...
HONG KONG — The Hong Kong government said Sunday that it would begin prioritizing hospital isolation space for children, older people and other serious cases as a wave of coronavirus infections has swamped health care resources in the city. Hong Kong had previously required that all COVID patients receive...
Hong Kong is battling a record Covid surge that threatens to overwhelm the city’s hospitals, with several hospitals already reported to have run out of space. The crisis is being blamed on the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant and relatively poor vaccinations rates. On Tuesday Carrie Lam,...
(HONG KONG) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong officials to “take all necessary steps” to contain the city’s worst coronavirus outbreak to date. Hong Kong -- which went for months without any daily cases last year -- reported a record 4,285 daily cases on Wednesday, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Hong Kong’s leader has said a surge of coronavirus cases is overwhelming the city’s emergency resources but defended strict measures that have been imposed. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government was extending help to the city, which remains a nominally autonomous enclave. Despite its varying...
Hong Kong hit a record 4,500 Covid cases today as the Omicron wave ravages the city despite its zero Covid strategy. The city is currently in a near total lockdown, with flights down around 90 per cent due to strict coronavirus regulations and schools, playgrounds, gyms as well as most other venues shut.
Hong Kong is facing an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners and is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to cope with a record number of cases by implementing China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. The Correctional Services Department said on Thursday that the Sha...
