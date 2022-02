The stress over potential set time conflicts can begin as Ultra Music Festival drops the lineups for each stage of this year’s edition. Ultra Music Festival is a dance music lover’s dream. From the always-stellar lineups to its jaw-dropping production, as well as an impressive attendance from fans around the world, this multi-day festival at Miami’s Bayfront Park has become a rite of passage that everyone in the scene must make their way to eventually. And there’s no better time than now to attend as the festival returns on March 25-27 after being put on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO