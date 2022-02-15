ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Streaming Helps Super Bowl Generate Monster Viewership Number: TRAINA THOUGHTS

By Jimmy Traina
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26haxb_0eFAIzt300

Streaming numbers for Super Bowl LVI more than doubled from year ago.

1. Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals on Sunday drew 112.3 million viewers for NBC. That is up big from last year’s Chiefs-Buccaneers Super Bowl, which drew 96.4 million viewers for CBS.

It is the most-watched show in five years, since Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The halftime show average 103.4 million. Last year's halftime show was watched by 96.7 million people.

While an increase isn’t shocking at all since last year’s Super Bowl took place in a pre-COVID-19 vaccine world, a boost of 14 million is significant.

A huge reason for the ratings jump is streaming. A whopping 11.2 million people streamed the game. That’s a major bump from a year ago, when 5.7 million people streamed the Super Bowl.

Here’s how the streaming numbers have increased over the years :

2022: 11.2 million
2021: 5.7 million
2020: 3.4 million
2019: 2.6 million
2018: 2 million
2017: 1.7 million
2016: 1.4 million
2015: 975,000
2014: 531,000

Of course, this ties into cord-cutting.

Since 2014, more than 50 million people have cut the cord with cable or satellite. Obviously, the rate of cord-cutting will increase during the next decade.

The interesting thing about sports fans turning to streaming more and more is the delay that wreaks havoc on you if you’re watching the game while following along on social media.

I’m not smart enough to know if that problem will ever be solved, but if it is, it will get even more sports fans to cut the cord.

2. Just an absolutely wonderful moment here between Matthew Stafford and his children right after Super Bowl LVI.

3. Good Morning Football was in L.A. doing live shows at 4 a.m. local time all last week and Monday. Today, it was back live at 7 a.m. in New York City. So Kyle Brandt must have been a little delirious from the lack of sleep and time changes because he accidentally let an f-bomb fly on the air and it was great.

4. Here we have a rare instance of Twitter's being a good thing.

5. Yes, please.

6. Recent SI Media Podcast guests include Boomer Esiason, Bryan Curtis, Roman Reigns, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz. Check out episodes now and subscribe to the podcast . You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Stitcher .

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 1996, Cosmo Kramer experienced a low-flow problem.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Stitcher . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram .

NFL
