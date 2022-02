Just before stoppage time, a hopeful ball made its way into the box from Benjamin Pavard. Thomas Muller lept into the air and managed to caress the ball onto its path to the mercy of Kingsley Coman. The camera angle engineered a similar visual to his heroic finish for Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final against PSG to win the treble. The reaction was split few motioned for a quick restart, wanting to ransack the three points. Few took a moment to bask; a celebration was well-warranted considering the proceedings of the first leg of the first knockout round of the Champions League. Bayern had to settle for a draw away in Austria.

UEFA ・ 13 HOURS AGO