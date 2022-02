On Friday, February 11th, Earl Meador, chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC), announced his decision to step down from the position to spend more time with his family. He will remain at the college as chancellor to help ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Since June 2017, Meador has led NLTCC, first as director and then chancellor. He is a 12-year veteran of academic and workforce training and development.

