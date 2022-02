Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a very solid argument to be considered the greatest basketball player to have ever played the game and while his unbelievable quality on the basketball court is a huge factor in that, it's also the contributions Kareem has made in terms of social justice that play a major role. Abdul-Jabbar has been vocal since the 60s and his rise to prominence about the pervasive issues with systemic racism and how they can and need to be dealt with.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO