George Floyd was exhibiting “superhuman” strength before being killed by Minneapolis police in 2020, according to testimony from Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis officers who are now facing a federal civil rights trial for their roles in his fatal arrest.Officers were called to a Minneapolis corner store in May 2020 on reports of Floyd using a counterfeit $20 bill. When they encountered Mr Floyd, Mr Thao believed the man was “under the influence of some type of drugs” because of “beads of sweat on his head,” he said during testimony on Tuesday.Though the interaction began calmly, Mr...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO