You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A smartphone with a battery that’s about to die. No phone charging points in sight. And no one to borrow a power bank from either. If you own a smartphone, there is a high probability that you’ve found yourself in the aforementioned predicament at least once, if not more. And in a fast-paced city like Dubai, the idea of one’s phone dying while on the go can very well be a frightening prospect. It’s a sentiment that is shared by Madina Gedgagova, the founder and CEO of Dubai-based power bank sharing platform, iCharge Point, who has personally gone through plenty of instances when her phone ran out of power.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO