Joe Burrow Goes on Stage With Kid Cudi After Super Bowl Loss

Before this, Burrow sent Kid Cudi the jersey he wore in the AFC championship game.

Losing a Super Bowl as an NFL player can't be easy. But going to a Kid Cudi concert right after probably softens the blow a little.

After the 23–20 loss to Rams on Sunday, several videos emerged from a Super Bowl after-party that featured the famous rapper performing on stage with Burrow in the background.

Kid Cudi and Burrow are both from Ohio and had an exchange that went viral after the AFC championship game. After he got his team a spot in the Super Bowl, Burrow was in awe that Kid Cudi reached out to him.

“The situation that I’m in socially, doesn’t really feel real to me. In my head, I’m just the same old guy,” Burrow said after the game. "One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi, reached out to me yesterday, you’ve got LeBron [James] tweeting at me. That part is surreal. The football part, not so much, but that stuff is crazy.”

After his comments, Kid Cudi tweeted a picture of the jersey Burrow wore during the AFC championship that he sent him as a gift.

“Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey,” Kid Cudi said in the tweet . “He said yes and sent it right away 🥲 rockin this b---- to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now.”

Kid Cudi could be seen wearing the jersey during his performance, although it didn't appear to give Burrow any luck during the game.

