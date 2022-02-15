ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow Goes on Stage With Kid Cudi After Super Bowl Loss

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370uJZ_0eFAI9Vs00

Before this, Burrow sent Kid Cudi the jersey he wore in the AFC championship game.

Losing a Super Bowl as an NFL player can't be easy. But going to a Kid Cudi concert right after probably softens the blow a little.

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here .

After the 23–20 loss to Rams on Sunday, several videos emerged from a Super Bowl after-party that featured the famous rapper performing on stage with Burrow in the background.

Kid Cudi and Burrow are both from Ohio and had an exchange that went viral after the AFC championship game. After he got his team a spot in the Super Bowl, Burrow was in awe that Kid Cudi reached out to him.

“The situation that I’m in socially, doesn’t really feel real to me. In my head, I’m just the same old guy,” Burrow said after the game. "One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi, reached out to me yesterday, you’ve got LeBron [James] tweeting at me. That part is surreal. The football part, not so much, but that stuff is crazy.”

After his comments, Kid Cudi tweeted a picture of the jersey Burrow wore during the AFC championship that he sent him as a gift.

“Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey,” Kid Cudi said in the tweet . “He said yes and sent it right away 🥲 rockin this b---- to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now.”

Kid Cudi could be seen wearing the jersey during his performance, although it didn't appear to give Burrow any luck during the game.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals .

Comments / 1

Related
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Knee Injury Diagnosis In For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thankfully, though, Burrow has avoided serious injury. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burrow suffered a sprained knee in the loss at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
WKRC

Here's what Rams QB Stafford said to Bengals QB Burrow after the Super Bowl ended

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford led a thrilling come-from-behind rally to lift the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl LVI championship over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It was his first title after 13 seasons in the NFL, a career in which he hadn't ever won a single playoff game until this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Afc#Bengals#Chiefs
US Magazine

Shailene Woodley Splits From Fiance Aaron Rodgers After Whirlwind Engagement

Closing their chapter. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split following their whirlwind engagement. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the twosome are over, with one source noting that they “haven’t been spending any time together” in recent weeks. “Shailene has been super busy with work,”...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: OBJ was never the reason why him and Baker Mayfield did not work in Cleveland I UNDISPUTED

During Odell Beckham Jr.’s short stint with the Cleveland Browns, fans and media alike wondered if he was washed. Well, OBJ put those thoughts to bed as he was a major reason why the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. An article on cleveland.com went on to explain why OBJ was never the issue for the Browns, even writing quote: 'That’s not to lay all of the blame at Baker Mayfield’s feet, but he was part of the problem.' Shannon Sharpe breaks down how OBJ proved that his struggles in Cleveland were primarily on Baker.
NFL
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Jokingly Praised Ex-Quarterback After Super Bowl TD

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the scoring in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with a beauty of a touchdown. With LA running trips to the right side, Odell Beckham Jr. generated a 1-on-1 matchup by curling from the slot to the outside. Matthew Stafford had his eyes on OBJ the whole way and floated a virtually perfect pass, which the three-time Pro Bowl selection high-pointed for a 17-yard touchdown grab.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Spends Super Bowl Sunday With Kanye West & AB

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens had a disappointing season as his team ultimately lost out in the final stretch of the year due to his injury. Had Jackson been healthy, there is a realistic chance that it would have been the Ravens and not the Bengals in the Super Bowl. With that being said, Jackson is still very excited about next year, and he has been contemplating some of the people he would like to play with.
NFL
NESN

Ex-NFL QB Wonders If Joe Burrow Is Questioning Future With Bengals

Carson Palmer a little over a decade ago felt it was in his best interest to leave Cincinnati, and he can’t help but wonder if Joe Burrow eventually will follow suit. Palmer, who played the first seven seasons of his 14-year NFL career with the Bengals before forcing his way out, appeared on the “Brother From Another” podcast a few days before Super Bowl LVI and offered an eyebrow-raising take on Burrow.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy