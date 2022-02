WASHINGTON — Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said he would vote to confirm Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Federal Reserve’s next vice chair for supervision. Speaking to Yahoo Finance on Monday, Tester — considered a centrist voice on the Senate Banking Committee — said that he would vote to advance Raskin’s nomination out of the committee on Tuesday. He also said he expected “that she will be confirmed by the full Senate.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO