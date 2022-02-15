Arizona Coyotes, ASU give tour of under construction shared arena

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:. Oregon at No. 3 Arizona, Saturday. The Ducks and Wildcats have played some epic games in the past and this could be another. Arizona (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) moved up a spot in this week’s AP Top 25 after beating the conference’s Washington schools on the road. The Wildcats have won six straight since losing to No. 13 UCLA and have one of the nation’s top offenses, ranking third in Division I with 84.9 points per game. Oregon (17-8, 10-4) had appeared to be rounding into form, as it typically does late in the season under coach Dana Altman, winning 10 of 11 games before a clunker loss against California. The Ducks are 2 1/2 games behind Arizona after knocking off Washington State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO