Arizona Coyotes, ASU give tour of under construction shared arena

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
Arizona State University provided an initial look on Monday at the school’s new multi-purpose arena coming this fall to Tempe that will serve as the Arizona Coyotes’ temporary home. “Incredible opportunity for us as an organization to be in a brand new facility, state of the art,”...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

