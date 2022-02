An invasion is not the only way the crisis in Ukraine can play out. A diplomatic solution may yet provide an off-ramp for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose placement of tens of thousands of troops along Russia’s border with its smaller neighbor kicked off the current crisis. Indeed, the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have throughout the now 20-week-long crisis accused the U.S. and U.K. of stirring panic with talk of an imminent invasion. Invasion may never have been the point. One interpretation is that President Putin mobilized his soldiers and sailors primarily to force a dialogue with the West over what the...

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO