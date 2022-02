BOSTON (CBS) — Daniel Theis will be back in green Tuesday night, as the big man is set to re-debut with the Celtics when the team takes on the 76ers in Philadelphia. Theis, acquired from the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline last Thursday, will have his minutes monitored by the Celtics as he reintroduces himself with the team. He watched Boston’s last two games — both wins — as he waited for all the wrinkles of last week’s trade to get ironed out. Waiting and watching has been part of Theis’ usual routine so far this season, but he’s eager to...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO