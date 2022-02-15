Perimeter Solutions: An Overlooked SPAC

I've known of Liquidmetal Technologies for a long time in a professional capacity. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LQMT) is one of those stock offerings that has long had the flavour of significant promise about it and yet little has ever seemed to come through. Well, this happens, even the finest of proposed technologies can not quite make it in the marketplace. The question then becomes, well, is it likely to? My conclusion is probably not. That leaves the stock at Liquidmetal as being of little to no interest to us as investors.

