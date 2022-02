As Intel launched their 12th Gen Core processors and immediately gained lots of attention, MSI also released many motherboards for various usages. However, the best has yet to come until now. Today, the last member of the Z690 platform is here. The one board to rule them all – MEG Z690 GODLIKE. GODLIKE’s number one goal for the end-users is evident, designed for the best performance and experience enabled by truly remarkable systems. Whether it’s record-breaking overclocking, ultra-customization of ARGB lighting with touch control LCD dashboard, or simply the desire to build the most powerful system imaginable, the MEG Z690 GODLIKE stands unrivaled at the pinnacle of all the Z690 motherboard capabilities.

