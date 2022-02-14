ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Harry Aaronson: Cornwall sign former Oldham, Swinton and Keighley back

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornwall RLFC have signed former Swinton, Keighley and Oldham player Harry Aaronson. The 23-year-old, who can play as full-back or winger, began his career in the academy teams of Super League sides Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants. He helped Oldham get promoted to the Championship in 2019 while on...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
seriousaboutrl.com

Cornwall RLFC snap up former Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants fullback

Cornwall RLFC have added another new recruit for the 2022 Betfred League 1 season with the signing of Harry Aaronson. Oldham born, Aaronson had spells in the academy set-ups at both Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants. And after cutting his playing teeth with the two Super League heavyweights, he made his debut in the professional ranks at Swinton in 2015.
RUGBY
BBC

Willie Poching: Wakefield Trinity coach opens up high tackle crackdown debate

Coverage: Available from 19:00 GMT on Mondays on BBC iPlayer, with Monday night and Tuesday afternoon showings on BBC One/BBC Two. Rugby league authorities must consider how to balance player welfare and the impact on the spectacle within the new crackdown on high tackles, says Wakefield head coach Willie Poching.
RUGBY
BBC

Sisilia Tuipulotu: Rugby runs in the family for Wales' rising star

Sisilia Tuipulotu's family did not want her to play rugby when she was growing up because they thought she may get hurt. But the sport was a natural part of her life. After all, rugby runs in the family. Tuipulotu's father Sione played for Tonga and Newport, her cousin Carwyn...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#Wigan Warriors#Huddersfield Giants
BBC

Mark McGhee: Dundee appoint new manager after sacking James McPake

Mark McGhee has been appointed Dundee manager on a deal until the end of the season. The club, who are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership, sacked James McPake on Wednesday, despite winning his past two games. McGhee, 64, will be assisted by Simon Rusk and Dave Mackay, the latter...
SOCCER
BBC

John Bowler: Former Crewe Alexandra chairman dies, at 85

Former Crewe Alexandra chairman John Bowler MBE has died, just two days after marking his 85th birthday. Bowler first joined the Alex board at Gresty Road in 1980 before becoming chairman in 1987. In his time in charge, Crewe enjoyed success under manager Dario Gradi, reaching English football's second tier...
SPORTS
BBC

Orlando Bailey and Max Ojomoh: Bath pair sign two-year extensions

Bath duo Orlando Bailey and Max Ojomoh have signed two-year contract extensions to stay with the club. Both backline players progressed through the club's academy pathway. Fly-half Bailey, 20, made his Premiership debut in 2020 and has progressed to being a regular starter this season with 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring 82 points.
RUGBY
BBC

Judgement Day ruled out for Wales' leading teams this season

Welsh rugby will not see its major teams play at a Judgement Day this season. Confirmation has come that Dragons v Scarlets and Cardiff v Ospreys will be played at the hosts' venues, not at Principality Stadium in April. The first Judgement Day took place in 2013 when all four...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Alex Groves: Sale Sharks sign second row from Bristol Bears

Sale Sharks have signed second row Alex Groves from Bristol Bears on a long-term contract. The 21-year-old, born in South Africa but capped by England at Under-20 level, joins up with Sale immediately. Groves made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November, but he is yet to play...
RUGBY
BBC

Toby Venner and Max Green: Bristol Bears sign scrum-half cover

Bristol have signed scrum-halves Toby Venner from Gloucester and Max Green from Bath on short-term deals. Venner, 24, joins on loan until the end of the season while Green, 26, has signed a short-term agreement. Bristol are short at number nine with Harry Randall away with England in the Six...
RUGBY
BBC

Semesa Rokoduguni: Bath winger given three-week ban after red card

Bath's former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been banned for an initial three-week period after being sent off at Wasps on Saturday. The 34-year-old admitted a charge of dangerous tackling after a high hit on Wasps centre Sam Spink in the first minute of the second half. Rokoduguni will have...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Rail strike risks match day MAYHEM: Football fans using the TransPennine Express to watch Leeds v Manchester Utd at Elland Road face delays and short-notice cancellations due to RMT action

Thousands of Premiership football fans will be among travellers facing delays and short-notice cancellations this weekend due to a rail workers' strike. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine Express (TPE) will take industrial action on Sunday in a dispute over pay - the same day that hordes of fans are headed to Elland Road to watch Leeds take on Manchester United.
TRAFFIC
AFP

19th century all out: Lord's dumps Oxford v Cambridge, Eton v Harrow games

Two of English cricket's oldest fixtures, Oxford v Cambridge and Eton v Harrow will no longer be staged annually at Lord's after this year, ending a tradition stretching back 200 years and which once enjoyed the sight of poet Lord Byron strolling to the wicket. Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns 'the home of cricket', said both matches would take place in late June but added they "will no longer be played as regular annual fixtures at Lord's after 2022". The club, often portrayed by its critics as elitist, said the decision had been taken in order to "further MCC's goal to broaden the scope of the fixture list" and give "a wider range of players" the chance to play at Lord's. Oxford and Cambridge, England's two oldest universities, have played annually at Lord's since 1851, with the exception of the years of the two World Wars and the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy