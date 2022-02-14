Harry Aaronson: Cornwall sign former Oldham, Swinton and Keighley back

Two of English cricket's oldest fixtures, Oxford v Cambridge and Eton v Harrow will no longer be staged annually at Lord's after this year, ending a tradition stretching back 200 years and which once enjoyed the sight of poet Lord Byron strolling to the wicket. Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns 'the home of cricket', said both matches would take place in late June but added they "will no longer be played as regular annual fixtures at Lord's after 2022". The club, often portrayed by its critics as elitist, said the decision had been taken in order to "further MCC's goal to broaden the scope of the fixture list" and give "a wider range of players" the chance to play at Lord's. Oxford and Cambridge, England's two oldest universities, have played annually at Lord's since 1851, with the exception of the years of the two World Wars and the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO