AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Falls to its Lowest Price Ever: Real Deals

The SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard has a ton of awesome features, including some you didn't even know you needed. In 2021, it was our favorite keyboard for gaming, too. Right now you can get this excellent keyboard for its lowest price ever at $149.99 through Amazon. That's $50 off its normal price and only the second time it has ever dropped below $160. We shared the last time it dropped, which was just to $155. You're saving a bit more this time around, and it's a safe bet today's deal will last as long as the last one (less than a day).

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO