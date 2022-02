4Q results were below expectations. USANA (USNA) develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. They operate in 15 of the top 20 markets for direct sales. USANA is a direct-selling company, with sales in 24 countries, with a specific focus on China as well as other Asian markets. We think China is an attractive market, with USANA increasingly moving toward it over time. Furthermore, what increases USANA's viability is that its drugs are recognized by the FDA, which leads to more trustworthiness amongst its users. In terms of financials, the company has attractive valuations.

