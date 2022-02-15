ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlaxoSmithKline the latest drugmaker to restrict discounts under 340B program

By Jonathan Block
 2 days ago
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +1.7%) has joined a long list of pharmaceutical companies that will limit its medications purchased at prices under the federal government's 340B drug discount program to certain safety net hospital covered entities. In...

Seeking Alpha

Agios Pharmaceuticals' mitapivat approved by FDA for pyruvate kinase deficiency

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO -6.1%) has won FDA approval for Pyrukynd (mitapivat), its oral treatment for hemolytic anemia in patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency. Long-term extension data presented in December demonstrated that mitapivat’s clinically meaningful effects on hemoglobin response and reduction in transfusion burden were maintained over time. Last month,...
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Amylyx's ALS Treatment Regulatory Application To Be Reviewed By FDA Panel In Late March. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) said a virtual meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee to review the new drug application for AMX0035 has been scheduled for March 30, 2022.
Motley Fool

These 2 Numbers Show Why Pfizer Will Beat Merck In 2022

Pfizer's antiviral pill will be a major driver of top-line growth this year. Merck's antiviral pill will probably only generate a small fraction of the income of Pfizer's pill. The performance gap between the two companies may soon be even larger than it was in 2021. Making medicines to prevent...
Medagadget.com

Epileptic Seizures Treatment Market to Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 5.4% by The End of 2028 | Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi S.A

The best treatment for epileptic seizures is surgery. Surgery is often recommended when medications fail to control the symptoms and a brain lesion is suspected. However, the patient should be as healthy as possible before the surgery. This way, the patient can be monitored for any complications. It’s also important to remember that there are risks to the procedure, which is why it’s best to have it done at a young age. Many people with epileptic seizures have unusual, unpredictable behaviors. During a seizure, tremors, twitches, and jerking movements may be experienced. These seizures can affect one side of the body or other parts of the body. These episodes are known as convulsions, and they are characterized by the loss of consciousness, jerking, rigidity, and fast movements. A seizure diary can be helpful in identifying triggers, and wearing a medical alert bracelet can alert a loved one if seizures occur.
bloomberglaw.com

Biogen Alzheimer Drug Row Augers Flux in Fast FDA Approvals (1)

Lawmakers could revamp the fast-track FDA process used to approve Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug under must-pass legislation to reauthorize the agency’s user fees. The House is weighing a proposal to renew the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, which allows the Food and Drug Administration to collect fees from brand-name pharmaceutical companies to help fund agency operations. Lawmakers spent much of the first hearing on the matter focused on the Aduhelm approval that had attracted renewed scrutiny to the accelerated pathway program.
Reuters

U.S. FDA authorizes Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) COVID-19 antibody drug for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, adding a tool that has been found to work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. The FDA authorized...
CBS News

Johnson & Johnson halts production of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, report says

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has halted production of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, according to a New York Times report. The pharmaceutical company last year quietly shut down production at a plant in Leiden, Netherlands, which was the only facility where usable doses of the vaccine were manufactured, catching some of its customers off guard, including developing nations that prefer the single-dose J&J drug over two-dose alternatives, the report states.
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline reports Q4 results

Outlook: In 2022 for new GSK the company expects sales to grow between 5% to 7% at CER and Adjusted operating profit to grow between 12% to 14% at CER as compared with 2021. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.01 billion. On a per-share basis, the...
biospace.com

ALS Update: FDA Sets Amylyx Date, Roche and Aquinnah Collaborate

From Left: Amylyx CEOs Justin Klee and Josh Cohen, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals/Courtesy Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced that it is meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 30, 2022, to review the New Drug Application (NDA) of its much-discussed treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). At the virtual...
ShareCast

AstraZeneca's Saphnelo receives EU approval

Drugmaker AstraZeneca revealed on Wednesday that Saphnelo had received European Union approval as an add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus. 7,537.37. 17:20 17/02/22. n/a. n/a. 4,240.22. 17:20 17/02/22. n/a. n/a. 4,212.87. 17:19 17/02/22. n/a. n/a. 18,705.99. 17:20 17/02/22. 0.09%. 16.73. AstraZeneca...
Seeking Alpha

Amneal gets FDA nod for 4 generic injectables products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved four generic injectables products from Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX). Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection, USP 10 mg/mL, azacitidine 100 mg, carboprost tromethamine injection, USP 250 mcg/mL, and atropine sulfate injection, USP 0.5 mg/5 mL, received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the FDA.
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers Squibb Is My Choice For A Dividend Growth Portfolio

I analyzed Eli Lilly and found it expensive, and decided to look at a peer. In a recent article, I wrote about Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and I found it to be too expensive at the current valuation and the current market. I am still looking for decent candidates in the healthcare sector. Whether it's medical devices or pharmaceuticals, I am looking for reasonably priced equities as I believe that in the current business environment investors should be cautious.
Benzinga

Gilead's Lenacapavir Shows Sustained Efficacy In Pretreated HIV Patients

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced new one-year results from the ongoing Phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial evaluating lenacapavir in heavily pretreated multi-drug resistant HIV patients. The findings demonstrated that lenacapavir, administered every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals, achieved high rates of virologic suppression. The data also showed clinically...
Benzinga

FDA Sets Up Adcomm To Review Amylyx's ALS Drug Next Month

The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will review Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AMLX) marketing application for AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate [PB] and taurursodiol) on March 30. AMX0035 is an investigational therapy to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company applied in December last year, and the FDA...
