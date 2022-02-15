GlaxoSmithKline the latest drugmaker to restrict discounts under 340B program

The best treatment for epileptic seizures is surgery. Surgery is often recommended when medications fail to control the symptoms and a brain lesion is suspected. However, the patient should be as healthy as possible before the surgery. This way, the patient can be monitored for any complications. It’s also important to remember that there are risks to the procedure, which is why it’s best to have it done at a young age. Many people with epileptic seizures have unusual, unpredictable behaviors. During a seizure, tremors, twitches, and jerking movements may be experienced. These seizures can affect one side of the body or other parts of the body. These episodes are known as convulsions, and they are characterized by the loss of consciousness, jerking, rigidity, and fast movements. A seizure diary can be helpful in identifying triggers, and wearing a medical alert bracelet can alert a loved one if seizures occur.

