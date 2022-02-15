Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are More Than 50% Off at Levi's Presidents' Day Sale

My TikTok For You Page is never without inspirational fashion content, and lately, DIY videos are piquing my interest the most. Take the six TikTok creators below, who were each challenged to personalize the new Levi's® 501® '90s jeans in five minutes and one second based on their unique craft and fashion aesthetic. The jeans are inspired by everyone's favorite 501® Originals but feature a relaxed, vintage fit. Levi's® are known for being the ultimate blank canvas for self-expression, and let's just say these creators' customizations prove that sentiment to be true. The final results from these talented women are seriously cool and unique. Whether or not they all stuck to the time limit is a different story. (But we'll let that slide!)

