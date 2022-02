Working in law enforcement is challenging and not like a regular office job. While there are many benefits to this line of work, and many law enforcement professionals see it as part of their identity, it does also have its own challenges and issues. This is why it is helpful to know how you can excel with a law enforcement career to take positive action, improve your performance and achieve your career goals while being the best possible law enforcement officer. With this in mind, here are a few tips for excelling as a law enforcement officer that should help.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO