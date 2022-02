Posted on homepage: 7 February 2022 (GMT+10) Jonah’s story is often reduced to the portion where he is in the belly of a ‘great fish’ for three days. However, this account (likely written down by Jonah himself) is far richer than just this one detail. Ironically, while Jonah fled in an attempt to avoid telling Gentiles about God’s impending judgment, he ended up witnessing not only to Nineveh, the city to which he was originally sent, but also to the sailors he encountered as he was fleeing.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO