How I Met Your Father renewed for season 2, which larger episode count

If you’re looking for a new show to fill that Jack Ryan-shaped hole (or Bosch-shaped hole) in your streaming schedule, Amazon’s dynamic new series Reacher is for you. Based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel “Killing Floor,” the eight-episode season follows the titular Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator reentering civilian life. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with a string of homicides. Initially a suspect, Reacher reluctantly teams with Harvard-educated Chief Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) and resilient police officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) as the trio unravel a deep-seated conspiracy that has personal ties to all involved. Written and executive produced by Nick Santora, the first season is a fun, glossy thrill ride that’ll keep you entertained from A to Z. But what about a potential second season?
