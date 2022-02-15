ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I Met Your Father renewed for season 2, which larger episode count

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Hulu made the long-awaited news official that they are bringing How I Met Your Father back for a season 2. Not only that, but they are going to give everyone more episodes of the series than they did the first time around. According to a report from TVLine,...

New on Netflix in February 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

A new month means new movies and shows on Netflix – and we're spoilt for choice this February. When it comes to Netflix Originals, there are plenty of new series to get stuck into. Historical epic Vikings: Valhalla arrives on our screens this month, along with drama Inventing Anna, which is inspired by the real-life scammer. Animated video game adaptation The Cuphead Show! is also releasing in February, along with the second season of the reality show Love is Blind.
The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 9 scoop, casting update

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? As you would expect, we’ll take you through that within this article — plus share a larger update on the future!. The first order of business, though, is talking things out in terms of the schedule. There is no new episode tonight; instead, the plan for now is to bring it back on Thursday, February 24 alongside its timeslot companions Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. If you missed it, ABC offered up more info on season 2 episode 9 titled “Trust Issues” — check that out below:
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
Will There Be A ‘Reacher’ Season 2 on Amazon?

If you’re looking for a new show to fill that Jack Ryan-shaped hole (or Bosch-shaped hole) in your streaming schedule, Amazon’s dynamic new series Reacher is for you. Based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel “Killing Floor,” the eight-episode season follows the titular Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator reentering civilian life. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with a string of homicides. Initially a suspect, Reacher reluctantly teams with Harvard-educated Chief Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) and resilient police officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) as the trio unravel a deep-seated conspiracy that has personal ties to all involved. Written and executive produced by Nick Santora, the first season is a fun, glossy thrill ride that’ll keep you entertained from A to Z. But what about a potential second season?
‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: New photo of Jimmy, his daughter!

Leading up to the airing of NCIS season 19 episode 13 on Monday, February 28, CBS is starting to give us more info on what lies ahead!. If you’ve read any of the stories we’ve written so far on the subject, then you will know that “The Helpers” is a huge hour for Brian Dietzen. Not only did he co-write the episode with Scott Williams, but it’s a fantastic opportunity to dive into his life away from the team. Take, for example, the opportunity to actually see him with his daughter on-screen!
Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in January on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

New year, new you? It's a fine motto if you're into that sort of thing, but we'll do you one better: New year, new shows and movies. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming platforms have already churned out plenty of exciting new January releases to keep us entertained as we slog through the winter.
As Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max battle over Hollywood's top stars, this lawyer has their backs

Nina Shaw expected to spend the first few months of 2022 at award ceremonies celebrating her clients, a long list of luminaries that includes filmmakers Ava DuVernay and F. Gary Gray, as well as actress Yvonne Orji. The Hollywood lawyer also thought she might get back on the road, traveling for work and a long-awaited family trip to France. Instead, like so many people, she's still stuck at home.
Neil Patrick Harris Has One Request Before Appearing in How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father fans probably aren't going to be seeing Neil Patrick Harris on the show anytime soon. In a conversation with Hilary Duff in his Wondercade newsletter, the actor talks about how Barney's act probably wouldn't fly today. The actress agreed and speculated about how the new characters riff on these established ones from the previous show. How I Met Your Mother still enjoys a lot of popularity on streaming. But, the concerns voiced by Harris here do pop up from time to time on social media. Luckily for everyone involved, the actor was aware and thinking about it from the moment this revival was announced. It remains to be seen if there will be any more crossover from the How I Met Your Mother side of things. Check out what Harris had to say down below.
1883 season 1 episode 8: Did Elsa leave Sam, and will she return?

Season 1 episode 8 proved to be one of the biggest ones ever for Elsa Dutton, and that’s saying a lot given what she’s gone through. Just a few episodes ago, the character was mourning the death of Ennis. Now, she is fully devoted to Sam, who calls her Lightning Yellow Hair and the two had a runaway romance like no other. We think some people are being overly critical of Elsa online for moving on so fast, but this is a world where you almost have to. Also, Elsa is young — she is the sort of character who will be quick to fall in love and think about her future with someone new.
The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 spoilers: George deals with death

As we prepare for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 on HBO this Monday, we could be gearing up for the most difficult situation yet for George. After all, this character has to contend with the aftermath of Patrick taking his own life, especially in the context of what he did with the stock. How much responsibility should he feel? Guilt could be a part of this story, even if Patrick made his own decision after seeing his wealth vanish before his eyes.
Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 spoilers: ‘No Time to Die’ details

Season 18 episode 9 is the first following the midseason hiatus, and we’ve already gotten a good sense of what lies ahead with it. So where do we start here? How about the title: “No Time to Die.” That sounds about as ominous as you would expect with an episode all about saving Owen Hunt. Our hope is that he’s still alive by the time we get to this episode — remember that this story will kick off more in the Station 19 episode that airs before. Even if you don’t love the crossovers, they’re a huge part of what ABC wants at this point.
Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Is there hope left for Rue’s future?

As we take a larger look forward at Euphoria season 2 episode 6, we want to do our best to remain hopeful. In between the intervention and Rue on the run, episode 5 may have been a low point for Zendaya’s character. Or, we at least hope it’s a low point. She’s pushed a lot of people away and been in denial over her ability to balance out her addiction and everything else in her life.
Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 radio silence

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are going to get a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with some of these characters?. There’s no denying that we love Dr. Shaun Murphy and many other familiar faces at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and we’ve already been mired in one of the crazier hiatuses we’ve had in quite some time with this show. Unfortunately, it’s not over tonight, and it doesn’t appear as though it’s coming back in the near future, either. Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast remain on hiatus as the network airs Promised Land instead.
