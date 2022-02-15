ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz leads Pa. GOP Senate primary poll, large group still undecided

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2TZY_0eFAFwuz00

(WHTM) – A new poll released on Monday shows television host Dr. Mehmet Oz with an early lead in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.

The poll, conducted by The Trafalgar Group, interviewed 1,070 likely Pennsylvania Republican voters and found Oz with an 11.5 percent lead over businessman David McCormick.

Who’s running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022?

While Oz led the crowded GOP field with 27.4 percent, 21.6 percent of likely Republican voters were still undecided on who to vote for with about three months until the primary.

Former Danish Ambassador Carla Sands was third among the candidates with 14.8 percent, followed by Kathy Barnette and Jeff Bartos.

Sean Gale, George Bochetto, and Everett Stern each finished with less than two percent.

The majority of people interviewed were 45-64, followed closely by the 65 and older age group. Less than 18 percent of those interviewed were 18-44 years old and 87.6 percent of respondents were white.

A majority of respondents (53.2 percent) were male. An exact breakdown of how each age group, gender, and ethnicity responded to the poll was not released.

GOP won’t endorse in big primary fields for governor, Senate

The Trafalgar Group says the poll was conducted with 95 percent confidence and a 2.99 percent margin of error. The group’s polling methodology consists of a nine question questionnaire using live callers, integrated voice response, text messages, emails, and other proprietary digital methods not disclosed by the group.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Prosperity group looks to mold Ohio candidates

The Ohio arm of the influential political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity is launching an effort to elevate “a higher caliber” of state legislator who will focus less on socially divisive topics and more on passing impactful public policy.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Sands
Person
David Mccormick
WKBN

Ohio AG: Study shows record opioid deaths linked to stimulus checks

The findings were from a study published by the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science. According to the release, peer-reviewed study, titled “COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments and Opioid Deaths,” has been accepted for publication by the International Journal of Drug Policy.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Undecided#Senate Seat#Gop#Whtm#The Trafalgar Group#Republican#U S Senate#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Fewer than 2,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 17 follow: Total Change New cases 2,640,201 +1,999 Hospitalizations 111,252 +166 ICU admissions 13,092 +21 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy