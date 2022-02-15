ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roping, riding and more brought smiles to Special Angels Rodeo

By Sondra Hernandez
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter putting on a virtual rodeo in 2021, Dean Holtkamp was so happy to see all the smiling faces at Sunday’s in-person 7th Annual Special Angels Rodeo. This year’s 7th Annual Angels Rodeo was hosted by the The Montgomery County 4-H Horsemanship Club and offered a way for special needs children...

