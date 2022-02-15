Roping, riding and more brought smiles to Special Angels Rodeo

The list of legendary and iconic bands to not reunite by now is a relative short one — and Operation Ivy are frequently mentioned as the one that may or may not ever actually happen. Members of the massively influential Bay Area ska-punk band have frequently shot down reunion rumors in recent years, despite the band’s enduring popularity since their 1989 breakup. But rumors seem to be picking up about Operation Ivy at the very least playing a one-off somewhere, like at Riot Fest or another festival gig. Hell, even Laura Jane Grace started a change.org petition for Riot Fest to reunite Operation Ivy, generating more than 10,000 signatures, and last month frontman Jesse Michaels, speaking on a Hard Times podcast, suddenly said he “wouldn’t rule out” a reunion of sorts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO