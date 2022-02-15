ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Crews pull 2 from SUV after Youngstown rollover crash

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people had to be cut out of an SUV by firefighters after it flipped over just after noon Tuesday at Ford and Park avenues.

The SUV was traveling west on Park Avenue when it collided with a van that was driving south on Ford Avenue.

The man and the woman who were in the SUV had to be cut out by firefighters. They were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

