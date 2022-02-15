Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alabama, one of the most successful groups in country music history, will bring their 50th Anniversary Tour to Knoxville this spring.

Alabama, along with special guests Exile, will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 16. Ticket will be available on Ticketmaster beginning Friday, February 18 at 10:00 am.

The band, consisting of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook, was founded in 1969 and is widely considered among the most popular acts in country music history. Alabama has sold over 75 million albums and recorded over 40 No. 1 hits, including 21 straight No. 1 singles in the 80’s.

Alabama was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Their streak of five consecutive ACM Entertainer of the Year awards from 1981-1985 remains a Guinness World Record.

The group was also inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2019 and received the institution’s first-ever Life Time Achievement Award.

