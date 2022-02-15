When and how to check your credit report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A credit report can be daunting to look at, but some say checking it can be helpful.

An inquiry is noted on your credit report anytime it’s checked. However, checking your own credit score is a soft inquiry. This doesn’t affect your credit score because you are not officially applying for credit.

Knowing your credit report can give you a financial advantage.

“We want people to know that when they walk into a lender, they can tell the lender I’m going to apply for this loan and you’re going to approve me because I know exactly what’s in my credit history and what you are going to see. It should be a financial tool,” said Rod Griffin, Experian senior director of public education and advocacy.

Experian advises checking your credit report at least once a year.

On AnnualCreditReport.com you are entitled to a free annual credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies. These agencies include Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are experiencing financial hardships. To remain in control of your finances, you can get free credit reports every week through April 2022.

