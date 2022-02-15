ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Missing Alabama Man Found Dead; Investigation Continues

By Trena Howell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a death investigation is underway after a body was located in a wooded area Saturday afternoon. The body has been identified...

Comments / 5

Candice Marshall
1d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this man 🙏 may God guide you through this tragic time and ny you all heal from the loss of your loved one 😢 ❤

Reply(1)
6
