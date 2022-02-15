ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy V-Day! Kevin Bacon Calls His Love for Wife Kyra a ‘365 Kind of Thing’

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefying Hollywood’s odds! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for more than 30 years — and appear to be more in love than ever. The twosome first crossed paths when Bacon, who is seven years older than Sedgwick, was doing a play in the...

ETOnline.com

Charlie Day and His Wife Pretended to Be Siblings for an Audition and Shockingly Made Out

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis know how to keep their marriage alive!. The couple and frequent co-stars have worked together on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, but also on Reno 911! While chatting with Kelly Clarkson on her Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the I Want You Back star shared how he and his wife pretended to be siblings and awkwardly made out during the audition for the mockumentary-style comedy.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Six Degrees of Keith David: The Character Actor Beats Kevin Bacon at His Own Game

Even if you don’t remember his name, you’ve seen his face. More importantly, you’ve heard his voice. With his trademark baritone, Keith David is the ultimate “that guy,” the quintessential Blackfamous character actor, as effective in dramas (Greenleaf) as he is in screwball comedies (There’s Something About Mary) and animation (The Princess and the Frog). With more than 300 credits to his name, ranging from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood to Barbershop, from The Thing to SpongeBob SquarePants, the 65-year-old, Juilliard-trained performer is even better suited to the Kevin Bacon game than Kevin Bacon (103 credits as of press time). In the mid-1990s, three...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Sandra Lee shares tribute to boyfriend: ‘I swore I would never fall again’

Love is in the air for celebrity chef Sandra Lee. The former Food Network star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, actor and producer Ben Youcef, in honor of Valentine’s Day on Monday. Lee, 55, shared a gallery of pics of the couple smooching and snuggling with one another and gushed in her caption about how happy she was with Youcef by her side.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Kansas City Star

How Mark Wahlberg ‘Got in Trouble’ With Wife Rhea on Valentine’s Day

A romance for the history books. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham may not have followed the typical relationship rules, but their connection still grows stronger by the day. The pair began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Rae, two years later. They went on to have three more children: sons Michael and Brendan in 2006 and 2008, respectively, and daughter Grace in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Lucy and Desi documentary from Amy Poehler offers fans the real love story behind I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the toast of Hollywood once again. The lovefest for I Love Lucy continues with Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi, coming to Amazon Prime Video March 4. On the heels of last fall's Being the Ricardos and TCM podcast The Plot Thickens: Lucy, Lucy and Desi adds another layer to the story behind one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Opens Up About Honoring His Legacy Following Death: ‘Be Kind and Love Fully’

A monumental legacy. Less than one month after Lara Saget mourned the death of father Bob Saget, she’s trying to use the lessons he taught her in her grieving process. “It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid,” Lara, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 4, alongside a throwback snap with the Full House alum and her sisters Jennifer Saget and Aubrey Saget. “That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Leaving Hollywood, Of Course Chris Hemsworth's Happy Valentine's Day Post To His Wife Includes A Kangaroo

It’s Valentine’s Day, the universal Hallmark day of love and affection. Today is the day we see people sharing photos of themselves with their loved ones, reminiscing on key moments in their relationships, and looking to their futures. Celebrities are no different, as they tend to send shoutouts to their significant others as well. Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth is a different breed, though as, this year, he celebrated with a kangaroo pic - a possible byproduct of him moving his family from Hollywood to the Outback.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the Grace and Frankie cast's real-life families

After being treated to four brand new episodes of season seven back in 2021, Grace and Frankie have been waiting for feels like forever for season seven part two to land. The popular comedy, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, follows Grace, a retired cosmetics mogul, and Frankie, a hippie art teacher, whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands Robert and Sol announce that they are in love with each other.
TENNIS
digboston.com

MOVIE DIARY: “THE THING CALLED LOVE”

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich. US, 1993, 116/118 minutes (theatrical cut/director’s cut). Available on DVD and VOD. Every obituary of Peter Bogdanovich—every one I’ve read, anyway—leads with The Last Picture Show (1971). And for good reason: it was his breakout film, and has since become a canonical American classic, a prime example of the early work made by the young, movie-obsessed filmmakers associated with New Hollywood. What’s Up, Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973), the two films he made after Picture Show and his two other biggest hits, also receive significant attention. Then might follow discussion of the infamous flops that killed (or at least severely injured) his career: Daisy Miller (1974), At Long Last Love (1975), and They All Laughed (1981). Those obits more in tune with current trends in cinephilia might note how the notorious trio have all seen reevaluation in recent years, but they remain part of a downfall narrative regardless. And then there’s the rest, flops that can’t even lay claim to infamy. These films might receive a one sentence description, or perhaps no mention at all. But I’d count among them some of his very best works—including Nickelodeon (1976), Texasville (1990), and Noises Off (1992).
MOVIES

